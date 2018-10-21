Marody Recalled by Edmonton

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that C Cooper Marody has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers. Marody had three points (2g-1a) last night in San Diego. In addition, the Oilers placed RW Ty Rattie on injured reserve.

MARODY

Leads the Condors in scoring with six points (2g-4a) in five games

Has nine points (3g-6a) in eight career AHL games, all with Bakersfield

Led the Big Ten in scoring last season at the University of Michigan with 51 points (16g-35a) in 40 games as the Wolverines advanced to the Frozen Four semifinals

Originally drafted in the 6th round (#158 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by Philadelphia and was acquired via trade last season

