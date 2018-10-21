Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit Recalled to Eagles
October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Turner Ottenbreit has been recalled to the Eagles from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Utah Grizzlies. The 21 year-old rookie has suited up in four contests with Utah to begin the 2018-19 campaign, notching five penalty minutes and registering a plus/minus rating of +3.
Ottenbreit posted 24 goals and 84 assists in 284 WHL games with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds, including a career-high nine goals, 38 assists and 119 PIM's during the 2017-18 season, while also serving as the Thunderbirds captain. In addition, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native helped lead Seattle to a WHL Championship in the 2016-17 campaign. Ottenbreit went on to make his professional debut late last season with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL, notching one goal in four contests.
The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 26th when they travel to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Iowa Wild at 6:00pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
