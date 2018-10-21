Mangiapane's Multi-Point Effort Not Enough to Beat San Jose
October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, CALIF. - Andrew Mangiapane scored his first goal of the season and added an assist, his 50th of his AHL career, for his second multi-point game of the season but it was San Jose who held off the Heat by a 5-2 final. It was a back-and-forth first period, where San Jose would break through on the transition as Jayden Halbgewachs was able to find a seam past the Heat defense and put one over the shoulder of goaltender Jon Gillies. In the second period, the Heat got into some penalty trouble, including handing San Jose a two-man-advantage for 1:01, but the Heat PK was up for the task then, and throughout the game, killing off all six San Jose power plays. Mangiapane tied the game up in the third but San Jose answered the bell and scored three goals in a span of 6:06 to turn the score line and eventually take the game. Stockton now heads to the SAP Center for an afternoon matchup with the Barracuda at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV or can see the game played at Channel Brewing Co. in Downtown Stockton. Whether you celebrate Hump Day or Wet Wednesday come party with the Stockton Heat Hockey Team on Wednesday, October 31 for $1, 12-ounce Bud Lights during $1 Beer Night! College students can present their School ID's at the Stockton Arena Ticket Office and receive a $5 ticket or can purchase tickets online using their school email address by visiting stocktonheat.com/college! Not a student but still want to join the fun? Come dressed in costume to our first Wear It Wednesday game on October 31 and receive $5 off your ticket at the Stockton Arena Ticket Office. Must be 21 or older to purchase and all costume wearers on October 31 cannot wear face paint or masks if they plan on purchasing alcohol. Learn more, and see all the $1 Beer nights this season by visiting stocktonheat.com/wednesday.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
San Jose Goal: F Jayden Halbgewachs (3) partial breakaway from the blueline in on the transition is shot over the goalie's blocker hand side (Letunov, Sandberg assists) (12:48)
Shots: STK - 11 | SJ - 13
2nd Period
No Goals
Shots: STK - 1 | SJ - 10
3rd Period
HEAT GOAL: F Andrew Mangiapane (1) slips behind the defense and buries the backhand-forehand deke past the right leg pad (Robinson, Lazar assists) (1:42)
San Jose Goal: F Maxim Letunov (3) shot over the glove hand from the bottom of the right circle (Halbgewachs, Sandberg assists) (8:26)
San Jose Goal: F Manny Wiederer (2) from behind the net the puck is jammed on goal and after a review was deemed to cross the goal line (Clifton assist) (14:12)
San Jose Goal: F Filip Sandberg (1) shot from the right circle beats the goalie over his glove hand side (Letunov, Wood assists) (14:32)
HEAT GOAL: F Glenn Gawdin (2) pass from the right-wing boards is deflected past the goalie from the back door (Kylington, Mangiapane assists) (19:20) (PP)
San Jose Goal: F Evan Weinger (3) clear down the ice is picked up at the goal line and slid into the empty net (J. Middleton, Wood) (19:04)
Shots: STK - 9 | SJ - 16
GOALIES
W: Josef Korenar (21 shots, 19 saves)
L: Jon Gillies (38 shots, 34 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: 1- Maxim Letunov (1 goal, 2 assists) (SJ) 2- Jayden Halbgewachs (1 goal, 1 assist) (SJ) 3- Filip Sandberg (1 goal, 2 assists) (SJ)
Final Shots: STK - 21 | SJ - 38
Power Plays: STK - 1-4 | SJ - 0-6
Curtis Lazar (1 assist) has a three-game point streak (2-2-4)
Andrew Mangiapane (1 goal, 1 assist) has points/assists in back-to-back (1-2-3)
Mangiapane's assist was his 50th of his AHL career
Mangiapane records his second multi-point game of the season
Both Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev made their Stockton Heat debuts
The single shot in the second period is the lowest in a single game in Stockton Hockey history. The previous low was 3 shots in a single period (not counting overtime)
UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors
Wednesday, October 31 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors
Wear "Halloween Costume" Wednesday // $1 Beer Night
Stockton Heat vs. San Antonio Rampage
Saturday, November 3 - 6:00 p.m. Puck Drop/5:00 p.m. Doors/ 4:00 p.m. Heat Zone Pregame Party
Cancer Awareness Night presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center// In Support Of Cards presented by Ray Morgan Company // Cancer Awareness Magnets presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser
Stockton Heat vs. Ontario Reign
Friday, November 9 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors
Fry Day presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's // Canned Food Drive
Stockton Heat vs. Tucson Roadrunners
Friday, November 16 - 7:00 p.m. Puck Drop/6:00 p.m. Doors
Fry Day presented by Golden State Restaurant Group McDonald's // Coat Drive
Stockton Heat vs. San Diego Gulls
Sunday, November 25 - 5:00 p.m. Puck Drop/4:00 p.m. Doors
In-Shape Health Club 4 Pack Night // Full-Season Heat365 Member Skate with the Team
