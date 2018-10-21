Appleton Leads Moose Past Rampage

Winnipeg, MAN - Mitch Reinke netted his first professional goal and Nikita Soshnikov scored in his first game of the season, but Mason Appleton's three-goal, five-point performance was too much to overcome as the Manitoba Moose (3-3-0) earned a 6-3 win over the San Antonio Rampage (1-5-0) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Appleton factored into all but one goal for the Moose, opening the scoring 1:32 into the game and then capping the offense at 13:15 of the third period with his first professional hat trick. His five points were the most surrendered by the Rampage to an opponent this season.

At 1:32 of the first, Appleton scored on a right-wing wrist shot at the bottom the face-off circle, sneaking the puck between the post and the pad of Rampage goaltender Ville Husso. That Moose lead lasted only 2:06, as Sam Lofquist's drive from the right point deflected in off a Moose shin guard for his first goal of the season to tie the score 1-1.

The goal was Lofquist's 150th career professional point, combining his time playing in the AHL, ECHL, and Europe.

Reinke gave the Rampage a 2-1 lead 51 seconds into the second period, beating Manitoba goaltender Eric Comrie over the blocker with a left point shot for his first professional point. The power play goal snapped an 0-for-20 drought for the Rampage man-advantage.

The Moose tied the game at 5:20 of the second, a power play goal by CJ Suess that was his fifth goal of the season and fourth in three games. With the Moose already on the power play and another Rampage penalty pending, Kristian Vesalainen found Suess at the left post for a tap-in to tie the game 2-2.

The Moose took the lead for good at 10:34 of the second period, as Seth Griffith beat Husso on a breakaway for his second of the year. Just 1:18 later, Appleton netted his second of the game on a feed in front from Emile Poirier. Poirier made it 5-2 at 14:19 of the second with his own breakaway goal, beating Husso for his first of the year.

Soshnikov, sent to the Rampage on Saturday to begin a conditioning assignment, pulled the Rampage within two goals with a power play one-timer from the right circle at 10:03 of the third period, his first goal with the Rampage. At 13:15, Appleton would score again on a feed in front from Vesalainen, his fourth of the season to make it 6-3. Vesalainen collected three assists in the game.

Husso stopped 26 of 32 shots faced, as the Rampage losing streak was extended to five games. Niko Mikkola earned his first point with the Rampage with an assist on Lofquist's goal.

The Rampage visit the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday night, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Lofquist (1); Reinke (1); Soshnikov (1)

Ville Husso: 26 saves on 32 shots

Power Play: 2-for-3

Penalty Kill: 3-for-5

THREE STARS:

1. Mason Appleton - MAN

2. Kristian Vesalainen - MAN

3. Jansen Harkins - MAN

