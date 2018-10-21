Big Third Period Lifts Barracuda over Heat 5-2

Stockton, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (5-0-0-1) used four third-period goals to beat the Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames) (1-3-1-0), 5-2, on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in the second meeting of 12 on the season series.

After both Jon Gillies and Josef Korenar made point-blank save after point-blank save in the games first few minutes, Jayden Halbgewachs (3) drew first blood as he beat Gillies top-shelf on a breakaway after receiving an outlet pass from Max Letunov at 12:48. The Barracuda would kill off a late penalty and the game would remain 1-0 San Jose through 20 minutes.

In the second, the Barracuda went on the power-play four times and outshot Stockton 10-to-1 in the frame but Gillies stood tall to hold his clubs deficit at 1-0 through two periods.

In the final 20 minutes, Andrew Mangiapane (1) tied the game at 1-1 as he cashed in on a breakaway at 1:42, but Letunov (3) would recapture his teams lead as he beat Gillies top-shelf short-side at 8:26. The Barracuda added to their lead upon a review by the officials that deemed Manny Wiederer (2) had jammed a loose puck in from the crease past Gillies at 14:32. 20 seconds later, Filip Sandberg (1) sniped a one-timer over Gillies left shoulder to give San Jose a 4-1 lead. With their net empty and on the power play, Glenn Gawdin (2) tipped a point shot past Korenar at 19:20, but Evan Weinger (3) put the game away with an empty-netter at 19:53.

Korenar (3-0-0-0) earned the win by making 19 saves on 21 shots while Gillies (1-2-0) suffered the loss after giving up four goals on 38 saves.

