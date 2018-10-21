Admirals Comeback to Win in Shoot-Out

Rosemont, IL - Defenseman Matt Donovan scored two power play goals and added a goal in the shootout to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-4 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The shootout lasted seven rounds. The scheduled three-round shootout was extended by Donovan, whose goal in the third round forced sudden death. Finally, Ads forward Yakov Trenin clinched the win with a five-hole goal in the seventh round.

Admirals goalie Tom McCollum stopped 29 shots to earn his second win of the season. McCollum also stopped six shots in the shootout.

The Admirals finished 3/7 on the power play. The Admirals are 6/10 on the man-advantage against Chicago in two games this season.

Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game while on the power play. Eeli Tolvanen passed the puck from the right wing boards to the left circle. Donovan blasted a shot into the net for his third goal of the season at 7:41 of the first period. Tolvanen and Fred Allard recorded the assists.

The Wolves tied the game at 9:15 of the first period when Brooks Macek converted a Daniel Carr pass from behind the Milwaukee goal.

Chicago then took a 2-1 lead at 18:17 of the first period. Defenseman Nic Hague's shot from the right point found its way into the net for his first professional goal.

Milwaukee tied the game at 9:15 of the second period when Emil Pettersson redirected a slap pass from Allard into the goal for his third marker of the year. Pettersson's goal was assisted by Allard and Mathieu Olivier.

The Wolves reclaimed the lead at 11:21 of the second period when Daniel Carr scored from the left circle.

The Admirals tied the game 3-3 with another power play goal at 19:44 of the second frame. Donovan's slap shot from the left point powered high into the goal for his second of the game. Tolvanen and Rocco Grimaldi were awarded the assists.

The Wolves scored on the power play at 10:53 of the third period when Macek swatted a rebound out of mid-air into the net to make it 4-3.

Milwaukee's third power play goal of the game tied the score at 4-4. Allard, behind the goal line, banked the puck off the skate of goalie Oscar Dansk and into the cage. The goal was Allard's first of the season. Grimaldi and Tolvanen notched assists.

