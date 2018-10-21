Persson Recalled to Admirals
October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that forward Carl Persson has been recalled from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
Playing in his first season in North America, Persson has an assist in two games with the Gladiators. The Kristianstad, Sweden native has spent the past four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, including a 24-point campaign last season with Karlskrona.
Persson and the Admirals wrap up a four-game road trip this afternoon in Chicago. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
