Terry-Fic Comeback Gives Rockford First Road Win

October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - Terry Broadhurst scored on the power play to cap off the IceHogs' second multi-goal comeback of the weekend, and Rockford claimed its first road victory of the season 5-3 over the Tucson Roadrunners Saturday night at the Tucson convention center.

The Hogs have claimed at least a point in each of their last four contests, securing wins in three of the four games. IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia also turned in his third consecutive win.

For the second night in a row, the IceHogs found themselves in an early hole, falling down 3-1 minutes into the second period. Then Jordan Schroeder and Anthony Louis tallied power-play goals just 22 seconds apart to quickly erase the Rockford deficit.

Broadhurst provided the eventual game-winner just 1:22 into the third period with yet-another IceHogs power-play goal. The veteran forward fired a shot from the left circle past the short side of Tucson goaltender Hunter Miska after receiving a feed from fellow forward Luke Johnson. The IceHogs have now scored on the power play in five consecutive games, and have cashed in on the man-advantage eight different times in that span.

Johnson scored his first goal of the season near the midway point of the first period and helped the IceHogs remain in the game early. But Jens Looke, Lane Pederson and Trevor Murphy each connected to give Tucson three of the game's first four tallies.

Unlike Friday, however, the IceHogs were able to polish off their comeback with a victory. With a strong third-period defensive performance, including a 3-on-5 penalty kill, and an empty-net insurance marker from Tyler Sikura, the IceHogs held on for the win.

The IceHogs have the opportunity to extend their point streak to five when they return to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday night for a matchup with the San Antonio Rampage.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, Oct. 24 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs will host the San Antonio Rampage for the first time this season Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest is the first "Wednesday Dog Day" of the 2018-19 season, in which fans are invited to bring their dog to the game for an additional $2. Hot dogs will also be available for the discounted price of just $2 during Wednesday's contest.

