Jaros and Paul Reassigned to Belleville

October 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Nick Paul and defenceman Christian Jaros to the Belleville Senators.

Paul has yet to play for Ottawa this season but has three points (one goal) in two games with Belleville.

Jaros has played three games in the NHL with Ottawa registering one assist and two penalty minutes. He's played one game with Belleville.

The Senators are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Binghamton Devils at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

