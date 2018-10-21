Colorado Grabs 5-3 Win over Reign to Push Win Streak to Four

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado Eagles forward Scott Kosmachuk netted two goals, including the game-winner, as the Eagles claimed their fourth-consecutive win with a 5-3 victory over the Ontario Reign on Saturday. Forwards J.C. Beaudin and Ty Lewis each notched a goal and an assist, while goaltender Pavel Francouz improved to 4-0-0 on the season, making 22 saves on 25 shots.

Colorado would claim the game's first goal late in the first period when Beaudin tracked down a rebound at the bottom of the right circle before wristing a shot past Reign goalie Cal Petersen with just 1:46 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of action. The Eagles would outshoot Ontario 11-8 in the first period, as the two teams would combine for 24 penalty minutes in the opening frame.

The home team would stretch its lead on the power play early in the second period when Lewis skated through the top of the left circle before burying his first professional goal to give Colorado the 2-0 edge at the 3:47 mark of the period. The physical play would continue in the second stanza, as the two teams would combine for another 46 penalty minutes.

Heading into the third period, Ontario would cut the deficit in half when defenseman Sean Walker fired a puck toward the crease, sending it off of an Eagles defender and into the back of the net just 3:39 into the final frame to make it a 2-1 Eagles advantage.

Less than five minutes later Walker would locate a rebound in the low slot and feed it past Francouz to tie the game at 2-2 with 11:47 still left to play in regulation.

Colorado would hop right back on top just 46 seconds later when forward Martin Kaut wired a shot from the high slot that would light the lamp and put the Eagles up 3-2. The home team would then earn a bit of insurance when forward A.J. Greer fed a pass to Kosmachuk at the side of the net, which he would then roof past Petersen to stretch Colorado's lead to 4-2 at the 16:43 mark of the third period.

Ontario would then pull Petersen in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay dividends, as forward Brad Morrison would send a rebound on top of the crease into the back of the net to cut the Eagles advantage to 4-3 with 1:25 still left to play in regulation.

With Petersen again giving way to the extra attacker, Colorado would seal the win when Kosmachuk zipped home an empty-netter from center ice with 1:04 remaining in the contest, giving the Eagles a 5-3 lead.

Colorado would put up a season-high 44 shots on net in the victory, while holding the Reign to just 25 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-5 on the power play, while also slamming the door on both of Ontario's opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action on Friday, October 26th when they travel to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Iowa Wild at 6:00pm MT.

