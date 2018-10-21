Marody with Three Points in Condors 5-4 Loss

SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (2-3-0, 4pts) had C Cooper Marody record a three-point night, but the San Diego Gulls (3-2-0, 6pts) picked up a 5-4 win on Saturday at Valley View Casino Center. LW Tyler Benson had two assists and RW Cameron Hebig earned his third power-play goal of the season.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Corey Tropp (1st) off a rebound in the paint; Assists: Carrick, Gazdic; Time of goal: 2:27; SD leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (1st) backhand effort deflected off a body and in; Assists: Gambardella, Esposito; Time of goal: 13:47; Game tied, 1-1

GULLS GOAL: RW Troy Terry (2nd) sniped from the high slot; Assists: Jones, Welinski; Time of goal: 17:19; SD leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 15, SD - 6 SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Chase De Leo (2nd) on a power play; Assists: Tropp, Sideroff; Time of goal: 3:09; SD leads, 3-1

CONDORS GOAL: Marody (2nd) off a rebound; Assists: Benson, Kulevich; Time of goal: 3:58; SD leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (2nd) took a feed from behind the net off a turnover and sent it into a vacated net; Assist: Gambardella; Time of goal: 5:15; Game tied, 3-3

GULLS GOAL: LW Ben Thomson (1st) was the beneficiary of a Condors turnover and found an empty net; Assists: Marchment, Dostie; Time of goal: 6:25: SD leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 24, SD - 10 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (5th) from the high slot; Assists: Jones, Terry; Time of goal: 1:30; SD leads, 5-3

CONDORS GOAL: RW Cameron Hebig (3rd) on the power play, banked a shot in from behind the net; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 15:32; SD leads, 5-4

SHOTS: BAK- 10, SD - 6

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Tropp (SD) 2. Terry (SD) 3. Marody (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; SD - 1/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 49; SD - 23

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Montoya (2-2-0; 23/18); SD - (Coreau, 2-1-0; 49/45)

C Luke Esposito fought D Steve Oleksy in the first period

The Condors had 24 shots in the second, a new franchise high for a period

RW Cameron Hebig has three power-play goals this season

The Condors entered the game with the the league's top power play (35.7%) and were tied for 2nd in penalty kill at 90.5%.

D Jake Kulevich made his Condors debut tonight; he was recalled yesterday following D Kevin Gravel being recalled by Edmonton

Scratches: Vesey (healthy), Callahan (healthy), Bear (inj.)

CONDORS HOME NEXT SATURDAY; HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST!

