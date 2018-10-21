Gulls Top Bakersfield 5-4

The Gulls won for the third consecutive game with a 5-4 victory over the Bakersfield Condors at Valley View Casino Center. San Diego has scored 15 goals during the three-game winning streak (5.0 goals per-game).

Jared Coreau made a season-high 45 saves to earn his second win of the season after facing 49 shots on goal. The 49 shots faced rank second all-time behind Kevin Boyle's 55 shots faced on Feb. 17, 2018 vs. Ontario (5-2 Gulls win).

Corey Tropp scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to extend his point streak to three games (1-3=4). Tropp has recorded six points in five games this season (1-5=6).

Troy Terry scored for the second consecutive game and earned an assist for the second straight multi-point effort to start his Gulls career. Terry has scored three goals and added two assists in his first two games with San Diego (3-2=5).

Max Jones earned his first two career regular-season points (two assists). Selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Jones made his professional debut with San Diego in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording 1-1=2 points in nine contests.

Sam Carrick recorded an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to five games (4-3=7). Carrick is the first Gull to record a point in each of San Diego's first five games to begin a season.

Chase De Leo netted his second goal of the year on the power play at 3:30 of the second period. The goal marked his fifth point (2-3=5) in as many games.

Ben Thomson scored his first goal as a Gull at 6:25 of the second period. Jake Marchment earned his first point for San Diego with an assist on Thomson's goal.

Andy Welinski earned an assist to push his point streak to three games (2-3=5). Deven Sideroff and Alex Dostie each recorded an assist for their first point of the season.

San Diego will conclude a four-game homestand with a back-to-back matchup on Friday, Oct. 26 vs. the Stockton Heat (7 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 27 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m.).

Tonight's attendance was 7,056.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Corey Tropp

On the team defense

A win is a win. Obviously there's definitely things we need to clean up. We were hemmed in our zone a couple times and they got a bunch of shots. I think they got a couple more power plays than us too, I'm not exactly sure how many they had, but usually you get a handful [of shots] on those.

On Troy Terry and Max Jones

We're blessed to have two premier prospects. It's not every day you come play into the American Hockey League with elite talent. Since I've been here, it's usually been on the back-end, with the Shea Theodores, the Brandon Montours, and Marcus Pettersson. The list goes on with how deep the defense [was]. Now we're seeing a wave of some very young forwards that, if they keep playing the way they're playing, they probably won't be here too long.

On the three-game win streak

Early in the season there isn't too much negativity. After two losses, I don't think anyone panicked. It's expected. You never know what you have yet. Just because we won three, we can't be satisfied. It means nothing unless we continue to roll them together here. We got to continue to grow. I like what I see so far and hopefully we can build off of it.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On Troy Terry

He's been excellent. We had a great talk the other morning when he arrived. I just wanted him to spread his wings and enjoy the game. The game can be a burden on these young men sometimes and he was frustrated, but it's such a great feeling to see him have such great success here early.

On the team's balanced scoring

It has been good and I think it's only going to get better with some injured guys coming back. That's how we have to do it right now. We have to do it by committee.

On the three-game win streak

We're certainly ready for the battle. I've said before we have a really high character group. They care deeply about each other and the games. When you get that group mentality it's hard to stop. So, we want to continue that and continue to wait for these injured guys to come back.

