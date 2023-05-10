Chasers Come Back in 9th, But Fall on Walk-Off to RailRiders

MOOSIC, PENN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers tied Wednesday afternoon's game in the top of the ninth inning, but promptly lost to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 4-3 in the the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off home run.

Center fielder Dairon Blanco opened the game's scoring in the top of the third inning with a solo home run, his second long ball of the season. The Chasers stayed ahead 1-0 until the fifth, when Tyler Gentry drew a bases-loaded walk to double the lead to two.

Omaha starting pitcher Mike Mayers cruised through four innings, holding the RailRiders to just a hit and two walks in that span. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre turned things around in the fifth, as five straight reached against Mayers to open the fifth, and the RailRiders tied the game on a bases-loaded walk that ended Mayers' day.

While Jackson Kowar allowed the go-ahead run to score as he issued a bases-loaded walk as well to put Omaha down 3-2, he worked out of more trouble and threw a scoreless sixth inning. Collin Snider and Dylan Coleman put up hitless and scoreless seventh and eighth innings after Kowar, sending the game to the ninth with the RailRiders still leading the Storm Chasers 3-2.

Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases for the Chasers in the top of the ninth with just one out, then Nick Loftin tied the game at 3-3 with a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Blanco.

The game did not stay tied for long, as Coleman surrendered a walk-off home run to designated hitter Michael Hermosillo, for a 4-3 loss and Omaha's third walk-off loss this season.

Blanco finished the day 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, also stealing his team-leading 18th base of the season.

The Storm Chasers will try to bounce back Thursday at 5:35 p.m. CT with right-hander Jonathan Heasley on the mound at PNC Field.

