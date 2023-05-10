Memphis Fight Comes Up Short at Lehigh Valley

May 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with an 8-4 loss on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Left fielder Moises Gomez and first baseman Luken Baker continued to lead the Memphis offense. On Wednesday, Gomez went 2-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season, his third triple of the year and scored two runs. Baker posted a 2-for-3 line, drove in his 30th run of the season and walked for a team-leading 27th time.

Tommy Parsons (0-1) tossed 5.0 innings for the first time since his brief stint on the Injured List. In his third start since then, the right-handed pitcher allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out four. Guillermo Zuñiga made his first relief appearance with Memphis since being optioned by St. Louis. Zuñiga did not allow a run in the final 1.1 innings for the Redbirds and struck out two.

Right fielder Jordan Walker collected his first hit of the series on Wednesday night, the first double of his Triple-A season to bring home Gomez in the fourth inning.

The Redbirds (21-14) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 15 to begin a 12-game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.