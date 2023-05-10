Iowa Takes Second Straight over Toledo

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (20-12) earned their 20th win of the year, beating the Toledo Mud Hens (18-16) by a final score of 3-2, Wednesday at Principal Park.

For the second consecutive game, Iowa got five scoreless innings from their starting pitcher, as Ben Brown followed Kyle Hendricks' effort last night. The No. 7 ranked prospect in the Cubs' system allowed just two hits and three walks, striking out 10.

Iowa's offense got Brown some run support in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Sergio Alcántara to go up 1-0. They padded their lead with an RBI single from Brennen Davis in the fourth.

With a 2-0 lead, Iowa got scoreless outings from Brendon Little and Riley Thompson to maintain the lead. Jared Young knocked in a third run for the I-Cubs with an RBI single in the eighth, his second hit of the day.

Manuel Rodriguez recorded the final four outs of the game, giving Iowa back-to-back wins over the Mud Hens to start the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Ben Brown's 10 strikeouts were the most for any I-Cubs pitcher in a single game this year, surpassing nine from Roenis Elías back on April 26.

Iowa's pitching staff has allowed just three runs on 10 hits through the first two games of the series, outscoring the Mud Hens 9-3.

Manuel Rodriguez earned his fifth save of the year today, good for the team lead and tied for first in the International League.

Iowa and Toledo will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 12:08 pm from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

