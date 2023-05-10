Jumbo Shrimp Win on Walk-Off Balk

May 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Jerar Encarnacion homered and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp walked-off on a balk against the Norfolk Tides, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark to even the series at a game apiece.

Still tied at two in the final frame, Brian Miller reached on a leadoff walk and Jacob Amaya laced a single to put runners on the corners with no outs. A balk by the Norfolk Tides (25-9) reliever Reed Garrett (2-1) plated Miller from third, giving the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-15) the victory.

In the fourth inning, the Tides put a pair of runs on the board against Jumbo Shrimp starter Sean Nolin, who yielded a double to Daz Cameron and then a two-run homer off the bat of Anthony Bemboom to put Norfolk up early 2-0.

Jacksonville struck back in the bottom of the sixth to level the game at two. Norfolk starter DL Hall allowed a one-out walk to Xavier Edwards before Encarnacion launched a home run to knot up the game at two apiece.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp will start LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 9.00) and the Tides will counter with LHP Cole Irvin (3-1, 3.75). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv and ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

On a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.