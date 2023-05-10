Marisnick & Padilla Promoted to Chicago

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. game against the Durham Bulls at Truist Field.

OF Jake Marisnick had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Marisnick, 32, has appeared in 30 games this season with the Knights and is hitting .264 (23-for-87) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, one home run, nine RBI and eight stolen bases. He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on January 7, 2023 and was a non-roster invitee to major league camp this spring.

RHP Nick Padilla was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, the Bronx, NY native is 1-0 with one save and a 3.86 ERA in 12 relief appearances (14.0 IP). Today's promotion is his second of the season. The 26-year-old was added to the Chicago White Sox roster on April 18 to serve as the team's 27th player for the doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. He did not pitch in that game.

This season, a total of 12 players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14), OF Adam Haseley (April 16), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18 & May 10) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7) & OF Jake Marisnick (May 10). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

