RailRiders Walk off Omaha

May 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-2 in a beautiful day contest. Michael Hermosillo smoked a ball to left center in grand fashion for the RailRiders first walk-off of the season. Luis Severino threw four innings in a Major League rehab appearance.

Omaha got on the board with a solo shot from Dairon Blanco in the third.

The Storm Chasers tacked on one more with a bases loaded walk to plate Clay Dungan.

The RailRiders were there in the fifth, batting through the order to tie things up and take the lead. Jesus Bastidas singled, Hermosillo was hit by a pitch, and Carlos Narvaez put three on. Wilmer Difo's base hit brought in a run. Estevan Florial and Andres Chaparro walked with the bases loaded to plate two more. SWB led 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, Omaha scored the one they needed to keep the game alive. Blanco was hit by a pitch and was pushed to third with the bases jammed. Nick Loftin's sacrifice fly sent Blanco home to tie things up at three apiece.

But just a moment later Michael Hermosillo called game with a walk-off home run to start the bottom of the ninth. It traveled 423 feet for the RailRiders first walk-off win of the season.

Luis Severino made his first rehab appearance with SWB. Severino threw 3.1 innings totaling 49 pitches. He let up a solo shot, but struck out three. James Norwood finished the frame and allowed an unearned run to cross in the fifth. Barrett Loseke took the end of the fifth and continued the sixth and seventh scoreless. Aaron McGarity (W, 3-0) pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, and although he gave up the tying run in the eighth, took the win.

Mike Mayer tossed the first three and then some for Omaha. In the fourth, he left three runners on the base paths with no outs. Jackson Kowar allowed the inherited runners to score, but was able to get his two frames clean. Collin Snider and Dylan Coleman each tossed a scoreless inning. Coleman was on the mound for the walk-off.

The RailRiders take on the Storm Chasers on Thursday night. MLB Righty Sean Boyle is scheduled to take on the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 16-19

