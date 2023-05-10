Tides Walked Off In Afternoon Loss

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Norfolk Tides (25-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (18-15), 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. A pitcher's duel kept the game close, but the Tides were ultimately defeated in the midweek day game on a walk-off balk as the Jumbo Shrimp even the series.

Taking the hill for the Tides this afternoon was DL Hall who was electric out of the gate as he punched out two batters in his first inning of work. Through three innings, he tallied a total of five strikeouts while keeping the Jumbo Shrimp off the scoreboard.

Daz Cameron turned on the jets as he led off the top of the fourth with a line drive into the left-center gap that he legged out for a double. This set the table for Anthony Bemboom who crushed the first pitch he saw to the right field bleachers to give the Tides a 2-0 lead.

The pitching duel continued into the sixth with Hall still keeping the opposition at bay through five full frames. That was until Jerar Encarnacion tied the game with a two out two-run blast to left field in the bottom of the sixth, evening the score at two apiece.

The game went to the bottom of the ninth still tied at two a side. Reed Garrett came out of the bullpen, looking to send the game to extras, but a balk with a Jacksonville runner on third plated the winning run for the Jumbo Shrimp, and the Tides fell 3-2.

Norfolk looks to bounce back for game three of the series against Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 4.41) is slated to make the start for Norfolk and the Jumbo Shrimp will trot out LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 9.00).

POSTGAME NOTES

Dealin' DL: Making his sixth start of the season for the Tides in today's game was DL Hall, who tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out a season-high nine batters...it is his first quality start of the season and his first since July 6, 2022 where he pitched six innings of one-run ball, also on the road at Jacksonville...he has now gone back-to-back games with at least eight strikeouts and now leads the team in the category with 37 on the season.

Here Comes The Bemboom: Checking in with a multi-hit performance this afternoon was Anthony Bemboom, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in the fourth, his first blast of the year...it is his third multi-hit game of the season and he is now batting .308 (8-for-26) with four RBI in eight games for the Tides in 2023.

Just Joshin':Extending his on-base streak to 15 games this afternoon was Josh Lester, who went 0-for-3, with a walk...during the streak (since April 20), he's hitting .295 (18-for-61) with 12 runs, a double, a triple, three home runs, 18 RBI and eight walks while slashing .366/.492/.858...it is currently the seventh-longest active on-base streak in the league.

Welcome Back, Dillon:Making a MLB rehab appearance out of the bullpen in today's game was Dillon Tate...he came in to pitch the seventh where he allowed one hit and one walk and induced a ground ball double play to get out of the inning unscathed...it is the first time he has pitched in a TIdes uniform since May 25, 2021, which was also a rehab assignment.

