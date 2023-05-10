Stripers Ride Nine-Run Sixth to 12-5 Rout in Nashville

May 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Gwinnett Stripers (13-21) snapped a 3-3 tie with their largest scoring inning of the year, plating nine runs in the sixth to hand the Nashville Sounds (18-16) a 12-5 loss on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Nick Solak's grand slam capped the six-hit sixth inning, helping the Stripers snap a three-game losing streak.

Decisive Plays: Eli White led off the game with a solo home run (6) 435 feet to center field on the first pitch from Nashville starter Janson Junk (L, 2-2). Two innings later, White singled and scored on a two-out double by Vaughn Grissom to give Gwinnett a 2-0 lead. The Sounds responded with three runs in the bottom of the third to go up 3-2, but the Stripers tied it up in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Culberson. In the sixth, RBI singles by Joe Hudson, Culberson, and White established a 6-3 lead. Forrest Wall's bases-loaded walk and a catcher's interference error plated two more runs, and Solak's 406-foot grand slam (4) to left-center broke the game open at 12-3.

Key Contributors: Solak tallied a game-high four RBIs, going 1-for-5 with the homer. White (3-for-4, homer, 3 runs, 2 RBIs), Grissom (1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs), and Culberson (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) also had multi-RBI efforts. Jared Shuster (W, 2-0) held Nashville to four runs on seven hits and struck out six over 5.2 innings. For the Sounds, Brian Navarreto went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and one RBI.

Noteworthy: White now has four leadoff homers in just 14 games this year, already tied for second-most in Gwinnett career history. Solak's grand slam was the Stripers' second this season, first since Wall's on April 12 vs. Memphis. The nine-run sixth was one run shy of matching Gwinnett's largest scoring inning in history (10 runs in 6th inning on April 17, 2011 at Durham).

Next Game (Thursday, May 11): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. ET at First Horizon Park. RHP Michael Soroka (0-1, 5.23 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Sounds. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 23): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. It's Family Value Tuesday, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.