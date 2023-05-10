SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (12-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-19)

Game 35 | Home Game 17 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | First Pitch 11:05 PM

RHP Luis Severino (MLB Rehab) vs RHP Mike Mayers (2-1, 6.00)

STARTING 9 SUCCESSFUL - In back-to-back victories against both Rochester and Omaha, the RailRiders have upped their offense. In yesterday's win, everyone in the starting nine reached successfully for a season-high 18 hits. It was also their season-high in runs with 14 as well. They had eighth extra base hits including four doubles and four home runs.

FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will see the Omaha Storm Chasers at PNC Field for the first time in 33 years. The last time these two teams met up in Moosic was in 1990. The two teams faced each other last season at Werner Park, where the six-game series was split three apiece.

CHALLENGE CHECK- The home team has made 14 challenges through the first six games of the system. Only two were correct challenges that became overturned and retained. Sean Boyle recorded the first correct one in the first game with the new opportunity. In Sunday's contest, Greg Weissert was correct in belief that ball one was in fact strike three in the ninth inning. The RailRiders have had a variety of players utlitze them all throughout the contest.

CHAPPY TIME- Andres Chaparro homered for the tenth time this season to take over the top spot on the team. Chaparro also leads the team in RBI's with 26.

CALHOUN CAN HIT - Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun was added to the RailRiders roster last Tuesday, getting the call up from the Florida Complex League. Calhoun was signed by New York on April 20th after spending Spring Training with the Seattle Mariners. He has had five multi-hit games and three homers for a .500 average. He also made two starts in right field and two in right. Calhoun was drafted and spent the majority of his Major League career (2012-2019) with the Los Angeles Angels. He also played for the Diamondbacks and the Rangers.

HOMER HEAVEN -The RailRiders are tied for 4th in all of Minor League Baseball with 50 total home runs. Thirteen total players have hit long balls this season including ten from Andres Chaparro and nine from Jake Bauers.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

