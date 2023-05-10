Power Surge Helps IronPigs Double up Redbirds

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-16) blasted three homers as they doubled up the Memphis Redbirds (21-14), 8-4, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Simon Muzziotti singled with one out in the first to extend his hitting streak to 12. One out later, Jake Cave belted his first homer of the game, making it 2-0.

Memphis tied the game in the fourth on back-to-back RBI doubles form Jordan Walker and Luken Baker.

Cave crushed his second homer of the season and game to lead off the bottom of the fourth putting the IronPigs back on top. Dustin Peterson doubled with two away and Vimael Machin followed with a single to score him and make it 4-2.

Moises Gomez walloped a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to bring Memphis to within a run in the sixth.

The IronPigs put the game to bed in the eighth. With two outs, Esteban Quiroz walked and Muzziotti followed with a two-run homer, his third of the year. After two more walks, Jim Haley roped a two-run triple to make it 8-3 Lehigh Valley.

Memphis got a run back in the ninth on a Kramer Robertson RBI groundout but could not make up the rest of the deficit.

Noah Skirrow (4-0) earned his third consecutive win by virtue of firing his second straight Quality Start. He allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out four.

Tommy Parsons (0-1) suffered the loss for Memphis as he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, striking out four.

In extending his hitting streak to 12 games, Muzziotti finished 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle. He is 27-for-51 (.529) during the run.

The IronPigs take on the Redbirds again on Thursday, May 11 at 6:45 p.m. in game two of the series.

