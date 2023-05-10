Knights Beat the Bulls 7-1 on Wednesday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - LHP Nate Fisher tossed 5.1 strong innings and shortstop Erik González launched his first home run of the season to lead the Charlotte Knights to a 7-1 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night in game two of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win helped the Knights even the series up at 1-1.

It was a solid showing all around for the Knights in Wednesday's game. It started with a strong performance from Fisher (3-3, 3.38), who fanned seven batters en route to his third win of the season. Right fielder Oscar Colás continued his hot hitting and recorded a three-hit game, while González launched a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

In all, the Knights combined for 11 hits on the evening and won the game in under two hours. Wednesday's game finished up at one hour and 59 minutes.

Chicago White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet was sharp in his second rehab appearance with Charlotte in as many days, pitching 0.2 scoreless innings. LHP Tanner Banks followed with two shutout innings to continue the strong effort from the Charlotte bullpen.

White Sox RHP Liam Hendriks continued his miraculous comeback and pitched a perfect ninth inning, even recording the final out as he hustled to first to step on the base for the Charlotte win. Hendriks, making his Truist Field debut, also struck-out one batter.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game three on Thursday from Truist Field is set for 7:04 p.m.

