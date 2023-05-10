Syracuse Rallies Late to Defeat Bisons Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons dropped the second game of a six-game set with the Syracuse Mets 8-7 on Wednesday at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo got the scoring started, after Tanner Morris drew a walk to score Tyler Heineman for Buffalo and make the score 1-0. The next at-bat would see Rafael Lantigua step to the plate before a Jose Butto wild pitch would see LJ Talley cross the plate and extend the Buffalo lead to 2-0.

Syracuse would cut into the lead during the third inning after a Mark Vientos line drive single off Junior Fernandez scored Mendick and made the score 2-1 in favor of the Herd.

The fourth inning would prove to be fruitful for Buffalo, as Cameron Eden started the inning getting hit by a pitch before stealing second base. With Eden at second base, Morris would hit a single off Jose Butto to extend the Buffalo lead to 3-1. After Rafael Lantigua singled to advance Morris to third, a passed ball by Gary Sanchez allowed Morris to come home and open a 4-1 Bisons lead.

The teams would go scoreless for two innings before Syracuse broke the silence and cut the Buffalo lead to 4-2 after Mark Vientos registered an RBI single to score Ronny Mauricio.

Buffalo would strike back in the bottom half of the seventh inning after an Otto Lopez pinch hit single moved Tyler Heineman to third, setting up a failed pickoff attempt by pitcher Josh Walker that let Heineman score and extend the Buffalo lead to 5-2. Lopez's pinch hit was his second of the season, bringing his season total to 2-2 when pinch hitting.

Syracuse would go to work in the eighth, with Tim Locastro starting the rally for the Mets by hitting an RBI triple that scored Jaylin Davis to cut the lead to 5-3. Cedrola would then step to the dish in the very next at-bat and bring Locastro across to make it a 5-4 game.

After Cedrola stole second base, Mauricio hit the double that scored Cedrola and tied the game at five. The Mets would take their first lead of the night after Vientos tallied an RBI single to score Mendick and make the score 6-5 in favor of the visitors.

Syracuse would take a 7-5 lead into the bottom of the eighth after an RBI groundout by Gary Sanchez scored Ronny Mauricio.

Buffalo would battle back in the bottom half of the eighth inning thanks to a Spencer Horwitz single that scored Rafael Lantigua to make the score 7-6 heading into the ninth.

Syracuse opened an 8-6 lead in the top half of the ninth after Jaylin Davis hit his fifth home run of the season off Trent Thornton to give the Mets an insurance run going into the bottom half of the final frame.

Otto Lopez started the Buffalo rally in the ninth with a one-out single, leading to Eden getting hit by a pitch for the second time in the game to move Otto Lopez to second.

Lantigua drew a walk to load the bases for Ernie Clement, who would single and score Otto Lopez to cut the Syracuse lead to 8-7. Nathan Lavender would come in to replace Seth Elledge and strike out Spencer Horwitz to seal the 8-7 win for the visiting Mets.

Buffalo will take on Syracuse tomorrow night at 6:05 pm in the third game of the six-game scheduled set. Tomorrow's game is a Tops Dog Day at the Park, with free admission for dogs into a designated seating area.

