Bats Cruise to 5-1 Victory over Columbus

LOUISVILLE, KY - Matt McLain blasted his eleventh home run of the season to lead the Louisville Bats (15-19) to a 5-1 win against the Columbus Clippers (16-18) on Wednesday afternoon at Slugger Field.

Matt McLain got the Bats on the board early, smashing his eleventh home run of the season, and second of the series, in the bottom of the first inning to give Louisville an early 1-0 lead.

Bats starter Randy Wynne (1-1, 6.60) turned in a strong three inning outing, shutting out the Clippers while only giving up three hits and striking out one. Zack Brown (2-1, 8.18) came on in relief of Wynne in the fourth, tossing three hitless innings to earn his second win of the season.

Columbus threatened to tie the game in the seventh with a runner on third, but reliever Silvino Bracho (0-1, 3.65) was able to pitch around the threat and keep the Clippers off the board.

With one out in the home half of the eighth, Jhonny Pereda drew a walk to kick of another Louisville scoring effort. In the next at-bat Alejo Lopez drove a single into right field, moving Pereda to third base. Will Benson followed with a walk to load the bases before Elly De La Cruz was hit by a pitch, scoring Pereda and extending the Bats lead to 2-0. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Christian Encarnacion-Strand broke the game open with a single up the middle, scoring three more runs as Louisville jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

The Bats' pitching staff was locked in today, shutting out the Clippers for eight full innings. Columbus scored a lone run in the ninth to break up the shutout bid. Wynne, Brown, Bracho, Daniel Duarte (1-0, 4.91) and Alan Busenitz (0-0, 1.93) combined for the effort, giving up just six hits and striking out five without issuing a walk.

Louisville will play game three of the series against the Columbus Clippers tomorrow, Thursday, May 11 with first pitch set for 6:35 pm E.T. Left-hander Brandon Williamson (1-4, 8.25) will get the ball for the Bats and will face off against Clippers righty Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 4.35).

