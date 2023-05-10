Mud Hens Drop Sixth in a Row

The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs 3-2 dropping their sixth straight game.

Starting on the mound for the Iowa Cubs was Ben Brown. Brown retired the first two Mud Hen hitters in order before walking Justyn-Henry Malloy with two outs. Brown then retired the next batter to finish the top of a scoreless first inning.

Ashton Goudeau started the game on the mound or the Mud Hens. Goudeau entered today's game with a 1-2 record and 6.66 ERA to start the year. Goudeau retired the first inning in order recording two strikeouts.

Micheal Papierski worked a two-out walk to get on base in the second inning for the Hens, but Brown was able put away the next batter working around the two out baserunner.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning, Yonathan Perlaza walked to put himself on base for Iowa. A wild pitch to the next batter allowed him to take second base. Jared Young then singled to put runners on the corners with one out in the inning. The next batter Brennen Davis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Sergio Alacantra hit a sacrifice fly out right field that scored a run but during the play Jared You got caught in a run down in-between second a third and was tagged out by Justyn-Henry Malloy to end the inning.

Ben Brown continued to look sharp on the mound in the early part of the game, striking out the side in order to end the top of the third inning.

Dom Nunez drew a walk to leadoff the home half of the third inning, Darius Hill then hit a double to left centerfield to put runners on second and third with no outs. Goudeau then struck out the next three Cub batters to strikeout the side and stead two runners in scoring position to keep it a 1-0 Cubs lead after three.

Justyn-Henry Malloy continued to look sharp at the plate lacing a leadoff single too centerfield to get the inning going for the Mud Hens. Tyler Nevin then singled to left field to put runners on first and second with no outs. Unfortunately for the Mud Hens, Ben Brown retired the next three batters in order keeping the runners at first and second and ending the top of the fourth inning.

Kurvin Castro started the bottom of the fourth inning on the mound for the Mud Hens. Yonathan Perlaza drew a leadoff walk to start the inning. Perlaza then stole second base during the next at bat. Jared Young hit a fly ball out to right field that allows allowed Perlaza to advance to third base on a tag. Perlaza was then replaced at third base by Mike Tauchman due to injury. Brennen Davis then singled to score Mike Tauchman and grow the Cubs lead to 2-0. Castro retired the next two batters to end the inning.

Brown continued to work on the mound for the Cubs, Brown finished the fifth inning striking out the first two batters he faced, then walked Parker Meadows, but bounced right back by getting a ground ball out to end the fifth inning. This marked the end of Brown's day, not allowing any runs, just two hits, and striking out 10 Mud Hen hitters in five innings.

Brendan White entered the game out of the bullpen in the fifth inning for the Mud Hens. After recording the first out of the inning, Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to get on base for the Cubs. Slaughter then stole second base but White was able to strikeout the next two Cub hitters and keep it a 2-0 cubs lead going to the sixth inning.

Brendon Little entered the game for the Cubs on the mound for the top of the sixth inning, Little retired the side in order to end the top of the sixth inning.

Miguel Del Pozo pitched the bottom of the sixth inning for the Mud Hens. Del Pozo walked the first batter he faced but the got the next three Cubs batters to go down in order and end the inning.

Riley Thompson entered the game in the seventh inning from the bullpen for the Cubs. With one out in the inning Micheal Papierski hit a single to right field to get the inning going for the Hens. Jermaine Palacios then walked to the tying run first base with one out. Thompson was able to get a roundball double play ad escape the the jam without giving up a run.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Dom Nunez lead off the inning with single to centerfield. Miguel Del Pozo retired the next two Cub hitters, and was replaced by Heath Hembree with two outs in the inning. Hembree was able to record the final out of the inning thanks to a diving catch by Steele Walker in right field.

In the top of the eighth inning Thompson recorded two straight outs before Justyn-Henry Malloy slashed a double down the left field line to put a runner in scoring position for the Hens. Tyler Nevin then walked and once again the Mud Hens had the tying run on first base with two outs. Manuel Rodriguez entered the game on the mound for there Cubs and recorded a three pitch strikeout to get out of the trouble and keep the 2-0 lead heading into the ninth inning.

Jared Young bought a much need insurance run for the Iowa cubs in the bottom of the eight inning. Young singled too left field that brought in Edwin Rios who walked earlier in the inning. Hembree escaped the inning but not after giving up one run and allowing the Cubs to go up 3-0.

in the top of the ninth inning Micheal Papierski drew a one out walk to become the first baserunner of the inning for the Hens.The next batter Corey Joyce walked to put the tying run at the plate with just one out in the inning. The runners moved to second and third with two outs after Brendon Davis hit a ball back to pitcher but the only play was to first base. Parker Meadows then roped a single up the middle to score to Mud Hens runs and put the tying run at first base with two outs. Rodriguez however was able to record the third and final out and record a 3-2 victory for Iowa.

Notables:

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 2-3, 2B

Parker Meadows: 1-4, 2RBI

Tyler Nevin: 1-3, 1BB

Micheal Papierski: 1-2, 1R, 2BB

Ashton Goudeau: 3IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 6K

