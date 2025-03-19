Charlotte Stumbles in Utica 4-3
March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
UTICA, NY - After a tough start left them in a 3-1 hole, the Checkers would forge a comeback against Utica but couldn't finish it off, falling 4-3.
Utica struck first, scoring early in the first period, but a wrist shot by Mike Benning would respond, putting Charlotte on the board within five minutes of the opening puck drop. The Comets found the back of the net twice more, leading by two after the first period.
With a new Charlotte netminder in the game, C.J. Smith would hit the post before getting Charlotte's second goal less than a minute into the second. Trevor Carrick then tucked one past the Comets netminder, scoring Charlotte's third goal and bringing the matchup to a brief 3-3 tie early in the frame. Utica, however, would quickly score to reclaim their lead as the tilt reached its midway point.
The third period would be quiet, as the Checkers had a final push in the game's remaining minutes. It wouldn't be enough as they would fall to Utica in their first matchup of the season.
Notes
This was the Checkers' first meeting with Utica this season ... Smith extended his point streak to five games ... Justin Sourdif has points in four straight games ... Jesse Puljujarvi has points in three straight games ... Ben Steeves has points in each of the last two games ... Cooper Black started the game for Charlotte but was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen just before the midway point of the first period ... This was Carrick's ninth multi-point game of the season ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard and Ken Appleby were the scratches for Charlotte
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025
- Admirals Downed by Phantoms - Milwaukee Admirals
- Power Play Fueled Comeback Comes up Just Short - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Charlotte Stumbles in Utica 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Victorious over Checkers, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: March Madness - Tucson Roadrunners
- Made It a Little Sweeter: Ben Hemmerling's AHL Debut - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Shut out by San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Carriere and Barracuda Blank Gulls, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- LosVGK Announces Schedule, Fan Activations for 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anton Johansson Signs ATO with Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- PPL Center Names New GM - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Admirals, Game #61 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Assign Pavel Cajan, Curtis Hall to ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 19 at Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Ty Gallagher to AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs and Moose Meet for Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Caggiula Clutch Again in Condors 4-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Three-Goal Third Period Drives Condors to 4-3 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Run Stopped by Texas - Ontario Reign
- Stars Top Reign to Regain Central Division Lead - Texas Stars
- Trip to Grand Rapids Reveals Wealth of Sports Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.