Charlotte Stumbles in Utica 4-3

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







UTICA, NY - After a tough start left them in a 3-1 hole, the Checkers would forge a comeback against Utica but couldn't finish it off, falling 4-3.

Utica struck first, scoring early in the first period, but a wrist shot by Mike Benning would respond, putting Charlotte on the board within five minutes of the opening puck drop. The Comets found the back of the net twice more, leading by two after the first period.

With a new Charlotte netminder in the game, C.J. Smith would hit the post before getting Charlotte's second goal less than a minute into the second. Trevor Carrick then tucked one past the Comets netminder, scoring Charlotte's third goal and bringing the matchup to a brief 3-3 tie early in the frame. Utica, however, would quickly score to reclaim their lead as the tilt reached its midway point.

The third period would be quiet, as the Checkers had a final push in the game's remaining minutes. It wouldn't be enough as they would fall to Utica in their first matchup of the season.

Notes

This was the Checkers' first meeting with Utica this season ... Smith extended his point streak to five games ... Justin Sourdif has points in four straight games ... Jesse Puljujarvi has points in three straight games ... Ben Steeves has points in each of the last two games ... Cooper Black started the game for Charlotte but was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen just before the midway point of the first period ... This was Carrick's ninth multi-point game of the season ... Riley Bezeau, Nicholas Zabaneh, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard and Ken Appleby were the scratches for Charlotte

