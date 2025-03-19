IceHogs Grab Point in OT Loss to Moose
March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night inside the BMO Center.
Rockford opened the scoring 9:49 into the game with its checking line. Jalen Luypen cleaned up a Marcel Marcel rebound in front to build a lead. Just 1:04 after the goal, Manitoba responded when Mason Shaw found the loose puck outside of the crease and snapped it over Drew Commesso.
Colin Felix and Tyson Empey squared off at the center logo and dropped the mitts in a spirited fight that injected some energy into the game.
In the 2nd period, both teams got multiple power plays but couldn't get a go-ahead goal into the back of the net and kept the score tied 1-1 headed to the 3rd.
4:43 into the final period, the Moose converted off a Rockford turnover at the offensive blue line. Fabian Wagner had a breakaway from center and shot the puck to the far side for Manitoba's first lead of the game.
Rockford pulled Commesso for the extra attacker with 3:30 to go in regulation and pulled even moments later. Gerry Mayhew located a rebound just outside the crease and shot the puck into the empty net.
In overtime, the IceHogs failed to score on a man-advantage and the Moose made them pay. C.J. Suess cleaned up the puck in-tight and backhanded the 3-2 game-winner home.
Next up, the Hogs hit the road to take on the Griffins for two games this weekend. The puck drops in Grand Rapids on Friday, Mar. 21 at 6:00pm CT.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Tuesday, Mar. 25 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Wolves with a "Twofer Tuesday"! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
