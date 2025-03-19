Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles meet for the seventh time this season and for the final time in Loveland. Bakersfield is 4-1-1 against Colorado this season and 2-0-1 at Blue Arena.

LOOKING BACK

A three-goal third period was required for the Condors to pick up a 4-3 regulation win a night ago. Drake Caggiula's 21st goal of the season proved to be the game-winner with under five minutes left in regulation. Four Condors recorded multi-point games, including Noah Philp who opened the scoring and added an assist.

DROPPING DIMES

Seth Griffith had three assists last night and is fourth in the AHL scoring race with 55 points (17g-38a) in 54 games. Tonight, he moves into second all-time in Condors AHL history with his 298th game played, passing Josh Currie's 297.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula registered back-to-back game winners for the Condors with last night's goal. His four game winners are tied for second on the team. Since February 1, he is t-5th in the AHL with 11 goals in 18 games. He has 20 points over that span.

HAMMERING THE EAGLES

James Hamblin had a goal and assist last night giving him four goals and six points in four games against Colorado this season.

ONE GOAL GAMES

The Condors are 16-6-6-3 in one-goal games this season. Five of the six games in the season series with Colorado have been one goal games.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods.

WE NOAH GUY

Noah Philp notched his fourth multi-point game of the season last night.

ROAD LIFE

Bakersfield is 14-11-4 on the road this year. Hamblin's goal last night was the team's 20th road power-play goal (20.2% overall on the road).

FIRE AWAY

Connor Carrick recorded eight shots last night and is second among all AHL d-men with 153 shots on the season.

ON THE RANCH

Tonight's expected starter Olivier Rodrigue is 2-1-1 on the year against the Eagles with a .930 save percentage. Bakersfield has scored three or more goals in the last four games started by Trent Miner, who has allowed two goals or fewer in his other 11 starts since December 31. Adam Scheel shutout the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, stopping all 15 shots.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson, who is idle tonight. The Condors have two games in hand. The Roadrunners are off until they come to Colorado for two games this weekend. (Click here for the playoff primer)

TOUGH PLACE TO PLAY

Colorado is 20-5-4 at home this season, but Bakersfield has collected five of a possible six points. Jacob MacDonald, who scored twice last night, leads all AHL d-men with 26 goals. Matthew Phillips had a goal and assist. Last night's loss was just Colorado's second regulation home loss since November 15.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home on Saturday when San Jose comes to town on Star Wars Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.