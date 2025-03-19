Providence Bruins Sign Ty Gallagher to AHL Contract

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 19, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Ty Gallagher to a two-year AHL contract starting in the 2025-26 season. Gallagher will join Providence on an Amateur Tryout for the remainder of this season.

Gallagher, 22, skated in 148 career NCAA games with Boston University and Colorado College, tallying 17 goals and 51 assists for 68 points. The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman recorded a career high nine goals and 17 assists for Colorado College in the 2024-25 season. Gallagher also played two seasons with the U.S. National Development Team in the USHL.

The Clarkston, Michigan, native was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.