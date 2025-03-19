IceHogs and Moose Meet for Midweek Battle

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs host the Manitoba Moose tonight at the BMO Center for a 7 p.m. puck-drop. The IceHogs and Moose have not met since December 22 where the IceHogs took a 5-1 win before the holiday break.

Last Time Out:

Despite a solid effort, the IceHogs fell short against the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday afternoon. Rockford threw 30 shots at Admirals netminder Matthew Murray but only found the back of the net once in the 2-1 loss. Aku Räty scored his first goal in an IceHogs jersey at the 6:33 mark of the middle period to draw Rockford to within a goal. Kevin Korchinski and Samuel Savoie picked up assists on the IceHogs lone goal. Drew Commesso continued to make big saves making 29 stops on 31 shots faced against the top seeded Admirals.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 25-27-5-1, 56 points (5th Central Division)

Manitoba- 21-33-1-3, 46 points (7th Central Division)

Moose Hunting:

Rockford leads the season series with Manitoba, taking a 3-1-0-1 record in the first five matchups against the Moose. The Moose have only played in Rockford one time this season and will spend the final three meetings at the BMO Center. Forward Cole Guttman has put up six points (4G, 2A) in the first five games against Manitoba this season. Despite being held off the board Sunday, Cole has six points in his last four games. The IceHogs have earned at least a point in each of the last three meetings with Manitoba with two wins and a shootout loss. Drew Commesso has started two games against the Moose this year, going 1-0-0-1 in the two starts. Commesso has only one goal in each outing against Manitoba this season, recording a .966 save percentage in the two games.

Magic Number:

With just 14 games remaining all eyes are on the standings as team make a push for the postseason. The IceHogs have a nine-point advantage over the Iowa Wild for the final playoff spot in the Central division. Rockford's magic number to clinch a postseason berth is 20; a team's magic number is reduced when it earns standings points, or when the team with the highest possible total outside the playoff picture fails to earn standings points. Manitoba enters tonight's matchup ten points behind Rockford in the standings.

IceHogs Injury Update:

The Rockford IceHogs announced a medical update earlier this week, as Brett Seney is expected to miss 2-3 weeks. The IceHogs' Captain suffered a MCL strain Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. Rockford also announced that Cavan Fitzgerald has been cleared from concussion protocol to resume participating in all team activities. The Defenseman was injured at the beginning of March against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Scouting The Moose:

Manitoba split a weekend show down with the Iowa Wild in Des Moines. The Moose took the first game with a 5-4 in overtime before dropping Sunday's contest by a 6-2 final. The Moose are 4-4-0-2 in their last ten games and enter the BMO Center with a 13-15-1-1 road record.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-3

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. L 1-3

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. W 3-2

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m. L 1-2 SO

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-1

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

