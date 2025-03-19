Three-Goal Third Period Drives Condors to 4-3 Win over Colorado

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Bakersfield forward Drake Caggiula netted the game-winning goal as part of a three-goal third period, as the Condors defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Tuesday. Forwards Noah Philp, Cam Wright and James Hamblin each posted a goal and an assist in the victory, as goalie Collin Delia collected the win in net, stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced. Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald notched two goals and an assist in the losing effort.

The first period would see the Eagles earn three opportunities on the power play, while Bakersfield enjoyed one crack at the man-advantage. Delia shutdown all 12 Colorado shots, while Trent Miner stopped Bakersfield's five shots on net and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Condors struck just 51 seconds into the second period when Philp stuffed home a shot from the top of the crease, putting Bakersfield on top, 1-0.

A power play would allow the Eagles to generate an equalizer, as forward Matthew Phillips lit the lamp with a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 with 10:44 remaining in the middle frame.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would claim a 2-1 lead when MacDonald bashed home his own rebound from the right-wing circle at the 2:38 mark.

Wright would then tie things up when he tucked the puck past Miner from the side of the crease, leveling the score at 2-2 with 14:09 remaining in the final frame.

A power play would allow Hamblin to camp out at the top of the crease before tipping a shot from the point into the back of the net, putting Bakersfield up 3-2 at the 6:39 mark.

MacDonald would strike for a second time just 1:48 later when he fielded a loose puck and lit the lamp from the top of the right-wing circle, squaring the game at 3-3.

A defensive breakdown would allow Caggiula to collect a pass at center ice and fly down the right-wing boards before cutting to the crease and beating Miner, giving the Condors a 4-3 advantage with 4:07 left to play.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 31 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 2-for-7 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, March 19th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

