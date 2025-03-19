Admirals Downed by Phantoms

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Allenton, PA - Garrett Wilson posted three points to lead the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 6-3 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at PPL Center.

The six goals is the most allowed by the Admirals in a game this season.

It was Milwaukee's first visit to Allentown, PA, the home of the Phantoms. Current Admirals Cal O'Reilly and Mark Friedman had previously played for Lehigh Valley, while current Phantoms forward Anthony Richard began his career with Milwaukee.

The Phantoms took a 1-0 lead with a power play goal in the first period. Nikita Grebenkin crashed to the left post and tapped in a pass along the goal line at 12:03 to give Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead. Wilson and Richard recorded the assists.

Milwaukee tied the game at 4:13 of the second period when Kevin Gravel's wrist shot from the left circle beat the glove of Phantoms goalie Alexei Kolosov. Grigori Denisenko and Joakim Kemell assisted on Gravel's fifth marker of the year.

Lehigh Valley reclaimed the lead at 4:44 of the second stanza when Alexis Gendron's blast from the left circle went over the right shoulder of Ads goalie Matt Murray for a 2-1 Phantoms lead.

The Phantoms Zayde Wilson banked a goal off a defender from behind the Admirals net at 17:48 to build the lead to 3-1.

Wisdom scored his second goal of the contest at 3:53 of the third period to give the Phantoms a 4-1 advantage. Then, Wilson scored from the slot at 9:24 of the third to make it 5-1.

Milwaukee stayed with it, though, scoring two goals in the last five minutes. First, Jesse Ylonen buried the rebound of a Mark Friedman shot for his 11th goal of the season and third on the power play. Friedman and Jake Lucchini had the helpers.

Lucchini scored a shorthanded goal at 16:30 of the third period, assisted by Jake Livingstone, to pull the Ads within two, but Phantoms forward Elliot Desnoyers scored an empty-net goal at 19:16 to wrap up the game.

Lehigh Valley outshot the Admirals 27-26.

Milwaukee visits Springfield Fri., Mar. 21. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tues., Mar. 25 to host Manitoba.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.