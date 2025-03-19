Gulls Shut out by San Jose

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-0 to the San Jose Barracuda today at Tech CU Arena.

Oscar Dansk stopped 32 shots in net.

The Gulls head to Henderson for a back-to-back with the Silver Knights beginning Friday night (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right wing Judd Caulfield

On the midday loss to San Jose

It's definitely difficult [to adjust to the time], but we can't use that as an excuse. We didn't come ready to play at the start and it kind of ended up costing us at the end of the game. I thought we found our game a little bit in the second there but still wasn't good enough to claw back from the slow start. We know we got to be better moving forward because points are at a premium for us right now.

On how the team can recover from their offensive struggles

I think we just need to be more simple. Over the last three games, I don't know if we have 40-50 shots. I think that's definitely an area of focus for us, just getting more pucks to the net and trying to get some rebounds. When things aren't going your way, you got to get to the net, get some of those dirty goals, and that's what it's going to take here moving forward.

On facing Henderson this weekend

We know we're going to have to come out hard there. Henderson, they play a hard game too. Those are four big points for us, and we can't afford any slip ups, so we got to come out hard and just carry it throughout the 60 minutes of the games.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On the early game affecting the team's start

That's an excuse. We got our backs against the wall in a playoff push right now and every opportunity is here for us in this game to show up and be great early. We weren't. Getting down 2-0 in the first period is deserved. Felt like we got better in the second, but it wasn't enough. We had trouble scoring at the end, but the connectedness, suffocating team defense that we've been playing with wasn't apparent in this game, so we lose 4-0.

On how the team can recover from their offensive struggles

When there's a bit of a new group together, lines have shifted, guys have moved up and around, you got to find chemistry with the new guys. But also, most of the time, the answer is simplicity to get yourself out of it. It's crowding the net. It's volume. It's rebounds. It's something that goes in off a leg and then things break, and guys loosen up a little bit. You got to really compete to score and fight for opportunities.

On facing Henderson this weekend

We'll use our practice tomorrow. We'll get better. We have plenty to get better at from this game, and then we'll get ready. It's a quick back-to-back, too, at 6 o'clock and 1 o'clock. It's a team that's been playing well in Henderson. They got off to a slow start, but similar to us, they've been hot lately. It's going to be a fight.

