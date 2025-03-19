Gulls Shut out by San Jose
March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
The San Diego Gulls fell 4-0 to the San Jose Barracuda today at Tech CU Arena.
Oscar Dansk stopped 32 shots in net.
The Gulls head to Henderson for a back-to-back with the Silver Knights beginning Friday night (6 p.m. PST).
POSTGAME QUOTES
SAN DIEGO GULLS
Right wing Judd Caulfield
On the midday loss to San Jose
It's definitely difficult [to adjust to the time], but we can't use that as an excuse. We didn't come ready to play at the start and it kind of ended up costing us at the end of the game. I thought we found our game a little bit in the second there but still wasn't good enough to claw back from the slow start. We know we got to be better moving forward because points are at a premium for us right now.
On how the team can recover from their offensive struggles
I think we just need to be more simple. Over the last three games, I don't know if we have 40-50 shots. I think that's definitely an area of focus for us, just getting more pucks to the net and trying to get some rebounds. When things aren't going your way, you got to get to the net, get some of those dirty goals, and that's what it's going to take here moving forward.
On facing Henderson this weekend
We know we're going to have to come out hard there. Henderson, they play a hard game too. Those are four big points for us, and we can't afford any slip ups, so we got to come out hard and just carry it throughout the 60 minutes of the games.
Head Coach Matt McIlvane
On the early game affecting the team's start
That's an excuse. We got our backs against the wall in a playoff push right now and every opportunity is here for us in this game to show up and be great early. We weren't. Getting down 2-0 in the first period is deserved. Felt like we got better in the second, but it wasn't enough. We had trouble scoring at the end, but the connectedness, suffocating team defense that we've been playing with wasn't apparent in this game, so we lose 4-0.
On how the team can recover from their offensive struggles
When there's a bit of a new group together, lines have shifted, guys have moved up and around, you got to find chemistry with the new guys. But also, most of the time, the answer is simplicity to get yourself out of it. It's crowding the net. It's volume. It's rebounds. It's something that goes in off a leg and then things break, and guys loosen up a little bit. You got to really compete to score and fight for opportunities.
On facing Henderson this weekend
We'll use our practice tomorrow. We'll get better. We have plenty to get better at from this game, and then we'll get ready. It's a quick back-to-back, too, at 6 o'clock and 1 o'clock. It's a team that's been playing well in Henderson. They got off to a slow start, but similar to us, they've been hot lately. It's going to be a fight.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025
- Gulls Shut out by San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Carriere and Barracuda Blank Gulls, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- LosVGK Announces Schedule, Fan Activations for 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anton Johansson Signs ATO with Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- PPL Center Names New GM - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Admirals, Game #61 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Assign Pavel Cajan, Curtis Hall to ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 19 at Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Ty Gallagher to AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs and Moose Meet for Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Caggiula Clutch Again in Condors 4-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Three-Goal Third Period Drives Condors to 4-3 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Run Stopped by Texas - Ontario Reign
- Stars Top Reign to Regain Central Division Lead - Texas Stars
- Trip to Grand Rapids Reveals Wealth of Sports Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.