PPL Center Names New GM
March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA - PPL Center today named live entertainment industry veteran, Brian Krajewski, as General Manager of PPL Center. Krajewski joins PPL Center from BOK Center in Tulsa, OK, where he was Assistant General Manager for the 19,000-seat multi-purpose venue.
In his new role at PPL Center, Krajewski, the 2022 VenuesNow "Next Generation" Award Recipient, will lead the day-to-day operations for the 10,000-seat arena, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, overseeing booking, scheduling, marketing, advertising, and the venue's commitment to community activation across the Lehigh Valley.
"We are excited for the many new opportunities ahead with Brian leading the outstanding team here at PPL Center in Allentown." said Jim and Rob Brooks, co-owners of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms / PPL Center. "We're particularly proud of the relationship we have with Oak View Group and have admired the outstanding work they do with us at PPL Center."
"Brian is a highly accomplished, results-driven manager," said Greg O'Dell, President, Venue Management, Oak View Group. "We're proud of the contributions Brian has made and continues to make at Oak View Group, and we're confident he will be a tremendous asset to our partners at PPL Center. Brian has an exceptional track record of building strong relationships within the communities he's worked in, which has positively impacted his staff, the venues, and events. We look forward to continued success at PPL Center."
Prior to his role in Tulsa, Krajewski held several key positions with Oak View Group, including General Manager at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, NE and The Railyard in Lincoln, NE as well as the Director of Marketing at Tsongas Center and Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA and Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, NY.
The Western New England University 2010 graduate began his career as an intern with the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
