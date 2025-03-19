Anton Johansson Signs ATO with Grand Rapids

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Anton Johansson

(Grand Rapids Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Anton Johansson(Grand Rapids Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed defenseman Anton Johansson (AN-tawn yoh-HAHN-suhn) to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the season. The Detroit Red Wings recently signed Johansson to a three-year, entry-level contract that will begin during the 2025-26 season.

Johansson finished his Swedish Hockey League season last week and accumulated career-high totals in goals (5), points (10) and penalty minutes (50) in 46 games with Leksands IF. He ranked among the SHL U22 defensemen leaders in points (4th), goals (2nd), and assists (T5th). In the SHL from 2021-25, the 20-year-old logged 19 points (9-10-19) and 68 penalty minutes in 117 regular-season outings, adding four points (2-2-4) in 12 playoff games. Johansson, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, made his pro debut in the SHL as an 18-year-old with Leksands IF on March 10, 2022 against Djurgardens IF. He later bagged his first pro point with a goal on March 9, 2023 at Linkoping HC. Johansson also won a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship and posted 14 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in seven contests. The 6-foot-3 blueliner was selected with the 105th pick by the Red Wings in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.