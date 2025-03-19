Carriere and Barracuda Blank Gulls, 4-0

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - In front of a sold-out crowd of 4,200 fans at Tech CU Arena for Cuda Classroom Day, the San Jose Barracuda (30-21-4-4) got 18 saves from goaltender Gabe Carriere and a balanced offensive attack, shutting out the San Diego Gulls (23-28-5-3), 4-0, on Wednesday morning.

Despite the early start time, the Barracuda came out of the gates flying and at 9:38 Lucas Vanroboys (9) was able to lift in a shot from just outside the crease to begin the scoring. Later in the frame, the Cuda drew the first penalty of the game, and Danil Gushchin (22) ripped in his team's second. With the goal, the Barracuda have now scored power-play goals in their last seven outings.

In the second, San Diego was held to just five shots, despite going on a pair of power plays, and at 14:23, the Barracuda made it 3-0 during a delayed penalty when Ethan Frisch (3) blasted in his first in 43 games from the right point.

In the third, the Gulls outshot the Barracuda 12-7 but could not beat Carriere. At 19:04, Colin White (12) sealed the win with a shorthanded empty-netter.

The Barracuda return to the ice on Saturday in Bakersfield against the Condors and return home on Sunday (5 p.m.) for the second game of a home-and-home. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

