LosVGK Announces Schedule, Fan Activations for 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson

VEGAS - The Vegas Golden Knights and LosVGK will host the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic next week, March 19-22, at America First Center in Henderson. The four-day event will feature men's and women's national teams from Argentina, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, the Mexico Warriors men's team, and the CMC Selects women's team (featuring players from Chile, Mexico and the Caribbean) competing for La Copa del Reino (The Realm's Cup). Championship games are set for Saturday, March 22.

Admission to the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic is free, but space is limited and fans are encouraged to register for tickets in advance. Fans can request up to four single-day tickets for each day of the event at this link.

Each day of the tournament will feature extensive fan activations at America First Center and on the Water Street Plaza outside the building, including screenings of the NHL's "This Is Hockey" television series that features some of the countries competing. Artists from Graffiti Park will create unique live art installations each day, and LosVGK will unveil a new branded low-rider automobile. Inside, The Livery team store will feature exclusive LosVGK and tournament merchandise.

"This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate hockey's growing diversity by bringing this international event to the Las Vegas Valley," said Benjamin Thomas, Vegas Golden Knights Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach. "We know Vegas hockey fans will embrace these teams and look forward to four great days of games."

The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association continue to be proud supporters of the LATAM Cup with annual funding provided by the Industry Growth Fund (IGF). The IGF was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth. Since its inception in 2013, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.

2025 AMERIGOL LATAM SPRING CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 19

9 a.m. PT: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico (men's)

11:45 a.m. PT: Argentina vs. Puerto Rico (women's)

1:15 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. CMC Selects (women's)

2:45 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Mexico Warriors (men's)

5:30 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Colombia (women's)

7 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Colombia (men's)

Thursday, March 20

8 a.m. PT: CMC Selects vs. Puerto Rico (women's)

9:30 a.m. PT: Mexico Warriors vs. Puerto Rico (men's)

12:15 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. CMC Selects (women's)

1:45 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (women's)

3:15 p.m. PT: Argentina vs. Mexico Warriors (men's)

6 p.m. PT: Colombia vs. Puerto Rico (men's)

Friday, March 21

10 a.m. PT: Women's Semifinal #1

11:30 a.m. PT: Men's Semifinal #1

2:15 p.m. PT: Women's Semifinal #2

3:45 p.m. PT: Men's Semifinal #2

Saturday, March 22

9 a.m. PT: Women's Third-Place Game

10:30 a.m. PT: Men's Third-Place Game

1:15 p.m. PT: Women's Championship Game

3:30 p.m. PT: Men's Championship Game

