Preview: Phantoms vs. Admirals, Game #61

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley Phantoms (30-23-7) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (31-19-10)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (7:05 p.m.) - Game #61

TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are getting closer and closer to clinching a third consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs as they continue their five-game homestand at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley (30-23-7) has a Magic Number of 13 points with 12 games remaining in the regular season. The Phantoms have shown thriving since January 1 with a record of 17-10-2 in 2025. Lehigh Valley is holding steady at fifth place in the Atlantic Division. The top six teams qualify for the playoffs.

Milwaukee (31-19-10) just got passed for the top spot in the Central Division after the Texas Stars won last night but are once again in contention for a deep postseason run.

Lehigh Valley's five-game homestand is the longest of the season which continues on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Admirals featuring the return of Lehigh Valley captain Cal O'Reilly. Friday and Saturday home games against the Syracuse Crunch and Providence Bruins wrap up the busy stretch. Saturday's game includes the first-ever Phan-Con in conjunction with Lehigh Valley Comic Con featuring various heroes and super-villains at PPL Center!

LAST TIME - The Phantoms kept rallying but the Penguins eventually survived with a handful of fortunate bounces along the way to defeat the Phantoms 5-3 at PPL Center on Sunday afternoon. Newcomers Givani Smith and Nikita Grebenkin both scored their first goals with the Phantoms while Ethan Samson (9th) scored his second of the weekend. Lehigh Valley rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. But Joona Koppanen (5th, 6th) scored a shorthanded goal in the first and an empty-netter at the end to lead the Baby Pens as goaltender Sergei Muashov stayed perfect at 9-0-0. Valtteri Puustinen scored the winner with just 3:36 shot on a deflection of an Owen Pickering point-shot breaking a 3-3 tie.

MEDIA MATERIALS - Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for upcoming games at the following link: https://www.phantomshockey.com/media-materials/

A RECORD FOR THE CAPTAIN - Lehigh Valley Phantoms captain Garrett Wilson has broken the all-time Lehigh Valley record for most games with the team by suiting up in his 278th Phantoms gameon Sunday passing Greg Carey who played 277 games with Lehigh Valley from 2016-20. Also celebrating his 34th birthday at the same time, the rugged winger has scored 57-70-124 in his five seasons with the Phantoms with 665 penalty minutes, also a Lehigh Valley record.

"It's a huge honor," Wilson said. "In the AHL, you're moving lots and you never know where you're going to find a home. And I'm lucky to find it here. Rob and Jim Brooks have been great for me. Keep me around and helping out the young guys. Philly is trusting me with taking care of the young guys and it's a huge honor for me and I don't take it lightly."

In a pro career beginning in 2011 with the AHL San Antonio Rampage and ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones, Wilson has since played in 876 career professional games scoring 186-215-401 over 14 seasons. He recorded his milestone 400th career point with a goal early in last Friday's game.

PHANTASTIC - The Phantoms are 17-10-2 since January 1. Lehigh Valley is 18-1-1 when scoring four or more goals in a game. The Phantoms are 20-0-2 when holding their opponents to two goals or fewer.

- The Phantoms are 21-6-4 when scoring the first goal and are 16-3-1 when leading at the first intermission.

- Aleksei Kolosov has started three straight games in his return to the Phantoms going 2-1-0, 2.34, .903.

- Garrett Wilson and Zayde Wisdom both scored their 10th goals of the season on Friday. The Phantoms now have eight players in double digits in goals including Jacob Gaucher (20), Olle Lycksell (17), Alexis Gendron (16), Anthony Richard (15), Rodrigo Abols (12), Samu Tuomaala (11) along with Garrett Wilson (10) and Zayde Wisdom (10). Knocking on the door to break into the club are Brendan Furry (9) and Ethan Samson (9).

MEETING MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee (31-19-10) makes its first-ever appearance at PPL Center and currently holds down first place in the Central Division. That's pretty typical for the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators who racked up a 19-game win streak late last season, the second-longest in AHL history. Cal O'Reilly is still thriving at 38 years old and leads the Admirals in scoring with 10-31-41. The future AHL Hall of Famer played for the Phantoms for four seasons through 2023 suiting up for 218 games for the Orange and Black while scoring 36-87-123. He was recently honored as just the ninth player to suit up in 1,000 AHL games and he rates sixth all-time in AHL history with 599 career assists and is 18th with 775 points. O'Reilly also scored a breakaway goal against the Phantoms on February 25 as Milwaukee took the first meeting 5-3. Former San Jose first-rounder Ozzy Wiesblatt (14-20-34) led the Ads' attack with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick while Kyle Marino (7-8-15) scored twice including the winner in the third period to break a 3-3 tie. Former Phantoms and Flyers defenseman Mark Friedman (2017-20) joined Milwaukee in February after arriving from the Abotsford Canucks in a trade. Anthony Richard starred for the Milwaukee Admirals in the first four-and-a-half seasons of his career and scored a goal in his recent return to America's Dairyland against his former team.

Scoring Leaders

Phantoms

x - Olle Lycksell 17-24-41

Jacob Gaucher 20-16-36

Anthony Richard 15-18-33

Samu Tuomaala 11-21-32

Zayde Wisdom 10-17-27

Admirals

Cal O'Reilly 10-31-41

Ozzy Weisblatt 14-20-34

Jake Lucchini 16-17-33

Joakim Kemell 13-19-32

Ryder Rolston 11-13-24

Special Teams:

Lehigh Valley - PP 18.4%, 20th / PK 80.2%, 21st

Milwaukee - PP 18.2%, 21st / PK 85.5%, 2nd

COMING UP - The homestand continues Friday and Saturday against the Syracuse Crunch and Providence Bruins. Saturday is the first ever Phan-Con with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

UPCOMING

Wednesday, March 19 (7:05) - Milwaukee Admirals at Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour, $2 Draft Beers. Cal O'Reilly of the Milwaukee Admirals returns to PPL Center.

Friday, March 21 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

Saturday, March 22 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Phantoms - First ever PHAN-CON! Costumed Characters. Fans can come dressed up as well. Photo Stations and lots of fun!

Friday, March 28 and Sunday, March 30 - NCAA Hockey Allentown Regional hosted by Penn State Nittany Lions

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.