Caggiula Clutch Again in Condors 4-3 Win

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (26-22-9, 61pts) went back-and-forth to secure a 4-3 regulation win over the division-leading Colorado Eagles (34-16-8, 76pts) on Tuesday. Noah Philp (12th) opened the scoring :51 seconds into the second frame off a loose rebound. Bakersfield went on to fire 16 shots in the frame, as many as the Eagles had allowed in total over their past three wins.

Colorado took a 2-1 lead in the third, but goals from Cameron Wright (12th) and James Hamblin (11th) gave the Condors a 3-2 lead. The Eagles would draw level at 3-3, before Drake Caggiula (21st) took a headlong pass from Hamblin and beat Trent Miner with under five minutes left for the game-winning goal.

Collin Delia stopped 28 in the win. Bakersfield scored at least three goals on Trent Miner for the fourth straight time. No other team has scored more than two on the Eagles goaltender since December 31, a span of 14 starts.

The loss was just Colorado's fifth in regulation on home ice, as the Condors have garnered five of a possible six points in the three road games in the season series and 4-1-1 overall.

The win moves the Condors two points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 15 games left. Bakersfield has two games in hand. The Roadrunners do not play until this weekend when they head to Colorado for a pair.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Colorado on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Bakersfield is next home on Saturday, March 22, when they host Star Wars Night against San Jose.

