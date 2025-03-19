Comets Victorious over Checkers, 4-3

March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - For the first time this season, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center to play the Charlotte Checkers. The Comets didn't face the Checkers all last season but are set to battle them four times in less than a month. It was a game that saw the Comets score three goals in the first period but watched it slip away later in the game. However, Utica just kept pressing and eventually found the victory in a 4-3 decision grabbing two needed points in the standings.

In the first period, Jack Malone started the scoring early for his eighth of the year and he struck at 2:10 on a great cross-crease pass by Seamus Casey that put the Comets up 1-0. The Checkers tied it on a wrist-shot by Michael Benning that fooled goalie Nico Daws at 4:20 tying the game. The Comets retrieved a two-goal advantage when Malone scored again at 5:57. The goal was once again assisted by Casey. Later, As Legare scored his 12th of the season, which spelled the night for Black, it gave Utica a 3-1 lead at 9:32.

Two quick goals from Charlotte tied the game when CJ Smith and Trevor Carrick scored at :47 and 6:01 respectively locking the game at 3-3. But, Xavier Parent's breakaway goal at 7:09 put Utica up again as he struck for his 12th of the season. The third period saw no goals scored and the Comets skated away with the 4-3 win.

The Comets are home again on Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

