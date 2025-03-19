Comets Victorious over Checkers, 4-3
March 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - For the first time this season, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center to play the Charlotte Checkers. The Comets didn't face the Checkers all last season but are set to battle them four times in less than a month. It was a game that saw the Comets score three goals in the first period but watched it slip away later in the game. However, Utica just kept pressing and eventually found the victory in a 4-3 decision grabbing two needed points in the standings.
In the first period, Jack Malone started the scoring early for his eighth of the year and he struck at 2:10 on a great cross-crease pass by Seamus Casey that put the Comets up 1-0. The Checkers tied it on a wrist-shot by Michael Benning that fooled goalie Nico Daws at 4:20 tying the game. The Comets retrieved a two-goal advantage when Malone scored again at 5:57. The goal was once again assisted by Casey. Later, As Legare scored his 12th of the season, which spelled the night for Black, it gave Utica a 3-1 lead at 9:32.
Two quick goals from Charlotte tied the game when CJ Smith and Trevor Carrick scored at :47 and 6:01 respectively locking the game at 3-3. But, Xavier Parent's breakaway goal at 7:09 put Utica up again as he struck for his 12th of the season. The third period saw no goals scored and the Comets skated away with the 4-3 win.
The Comets are home again on Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2025
- Comets Victorious over Checkers, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: March Madness - Tucson Roadrunners
- Made It a Little Sweeter: Ben Hemmerling's AHL Debut - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Shut out by San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Carriere and Barracuda Blank Gulls, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- LosVGK Announces Schedule, Fan Activations for 2025 Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic at America First Center in Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anton Johansson Signs ATO with Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- PPL Center Names New GM - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Admirals, Game #61 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Assign Pavel Cajan, Curtis Hall to ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones - Cleveland Monsters
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 19 at Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Sign Ty Gallagher to AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs and Moose Meet for Midweek Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Caggiula Clutch Again in Condors 4-3 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Three-Goal Third Period Drives Condors to 4-3 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Reign Run Stopped by Texas - Ontario Reign
- Stars Top Reign to Regain Central Division Lead - Texas Stars
- Trip to Grand Rapids Reveals Wealth of Sports Options - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.