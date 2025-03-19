Monsters Assign Pavel Cajan, Curtis Hall to ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that Cleveland assigned goaltender Pavel Cajan and forward Curtis Hall to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. In three appearances for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 2-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average (GAA) and .899 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 12-8-5 with one shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .906 S% in 25 appearances for Cincinnati. In 15 appearances this season for Cleveland, Hall posted 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and added 1-6-7 with a +3 rating in 13 appearances for Cincinnati.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-shooting native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 22, went 18-19-6 with two shutouts, a 3.34 GAA and .889 S% in 47 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Cajan added a record of 21-17-7 with two shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and .915 S% in 45 career ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25. Prior to his professional career, Cajan went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers in 2021-22 and represented Czechia at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships.

A 6'3", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Hall, 24, logged 7-10-17 with 26 penalty minutes in 138 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2020-25 with Providence, Grand Rapids, and Cleveland and collected 17-15-32 with five penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 43 career ECHL appearances for the Maine Mariners and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25.

Prior to his professional career, Hall registered 22-16-38 with 55 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 52 NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and in 2019-20, Hall was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team. In 113 career USHL appearances for the Youngstwon Phantoms spanning two seasons from 2016-18, Hall notched 20-32-52 with 60 penalty minutes and a +3 rating and was named to the 2016-17 USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Hall additionally represented Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

