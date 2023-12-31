Brad Lambert Tallies Two Points Moose Loss

The Manitoba Moose (12-15-0-0) rematched with the Texas Stars (18-7-2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 6-2 defeat against Texas on Friday evening.

Texas opened the scoring with 3:48 left in the first period. With the Stars on the power play, Curtis McKenzie grabbed he puck near the crease and sent it to the slot. Kyle McDonald was waiting and snapped the quick shot past Oskari Salminen. Manitoba tied the contest 1:15 later on the power play. Kyle Capobianco sent a pass from the point to Brad Lambert. The pivot fired a hard one-timer from the near dot past a partially screened Remi Poirier. The period ended a few minutes later with the Moose tied 1-1. Texas led the shot count 10-9 after 20 minutes of play.

Neither side was able to pull ahead in the middle stanza. The Moose were granted the only full power play chance of the period. C.J. Suess led the way with four shots after 40 minutes of play for the Moose, while the Stars countered with four of their own from Mavrik Bourque. Manitoba outshot Texas 10-9 in the period and carried a 1-1 tie into the third interval.

The Moose edged ahead at the 11:43 mark of the third frame. Jeff Malott found Ashton Sautner, who wired a gorgeous shot past Poirier. Texas evened up the score with under two minutes to go on their second power play of the final five minutes. Logan Stankoven freed himself from traffic and beat Salminen with a quick snap of the wrist. The Stars took a 3-2 lead 37 seconds later, as Alex Petrovic capitalized on a rebound after a pair of Salminen saves in the crease. The Moose pushed for the late equalizer and pulled Salminen in favour of the extra attacker, but the Stars held tight for the win. Salminen was hit with the loss and ended with 27 stops, while Poirier captured the road victory and made 27 stops of his own.

Moose Forward Danny Zhilkin (Click for full interview)

"I didn't think that we started well but I think in the second and third we were in their zone 80% of the time. They didn't get much but sometimes it happens where it's two teams playing hockey and it doesn't go your way."

Jeff Malott has tallied six points (1G, 5A) over his past six games

Kyle Capobianco has registered three points (1G, 2A) over his past three contests

Ashton Sautner set a new career-high with his fifth goal of the season

Brad Lambert recorded his seventh multi-point outing of the season

Nikita Chibrikov has recorded four points (1G, 3A) over his past four games

The Moose tangle with the Belleville Senators at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Jan. 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's the first of two games on Minor Hockey Weekend. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

