Gulls Downed by Roadrunners, 3-2

December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls recorded a record of 6-5-1-0 in the month of December and their overall record now stands at 9-15-4-0.

Josh Lopina scored his third goal in two games (PPG), his eighth of the season. Lopina has posted 3-1=4 points in that span.

Judd Caulfield netted his sixth goal of the season, giving him 3-8=11 points in 12 games in December.

Trevor Carrick picked up his third assist in his last two games. He leads Gulls skaters in points (5=17=22) and assists.

Nikita Nesterenko also earned an assist, his ninth of the season.

Alex Stalock stopped 28-of-31 shots.

The San Diego Gulls will face the Henderson Silver Knight on Wednesday, Jan. 3 in their first game of 2024 (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Josh Lopina

On tonight's loss to Tucson:

I think starts have been big for us lately. We came out really good in the first. Kind of got a little lackluster in the second and then, third period, is a one period game. We came out on the wrong side. I think we just kind of lost focus a little bit in the second, but I liked our start. That's something we've been focusing on, for sure.

On what the team can learn from this game:

Yeah, they are on a really good run right now. I think when we focus on our game, we were right there with them. I think when we play our game, we can play with anyone in this league, beat anybody. So, we'll keep learning from playing these guys. They got our number a couple times now. So, keep learning, keep building, and keep focusing on us.

On his power-play goal:

(Gulls defensemen Trevor Carrick) got a bomb up top so anytime he can shoot it, we want to get pucks and bodies to the net. I kind of just threw a stick on that one, luckily went past the goalie.

On looking ahead to 2024:

Yeah, really looking forward to the new year. Get back home tomorrow, enjoy some time with the guys. You know, bond as a team there and then look forward to the new year.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to Tucson:

Really liked our start. I think that first period was carried over from our Ontario game. And then from there it gets real disappointing. I thought we lost focus at moments through the second period. Sloppy line changes and we got away from the way that we wanted to play. Gave them opportunities on the power play that didn't need to be there. They get rewarded with goals around the net.

On what the team's focus is after the loss:

I mean, listen, for a period of hockey, it's a lot of great and learning the ability to sustain a concentrated effort. That's been a real focus for us, and it got away from us for too long and weren't able to push the way we wanted to.

On looking ahead to 2024:

The exciting part is that [we're] maybe different than where we were a couple months ago. We have a real identity that we know drives our success and we have a style of play that really works for us. And we all know it, we've seen it, and we've been able to repeat it and now to be able to sustain it, you know, is the big thing. And there's so many great lessons in the first period about the way that we want to look and it's blatantly obvious the way that the game kind of opened up for our opposition because we did sustain our focus. I think having a formula for success is a great step, and sustaining it is our challenge.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.