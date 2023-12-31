Gust Rings in New Year with Game Winning Goal

ROCKFORD, Ill. - With two power-play goals and a late score from David Gust the Rockford IceHogs were able to edge out the Milwaukee Admirals on New Year's Eve 4-3. The IceHogs scored twice on seven power-play attempts in the game and have scored multiple power-play goals in three of their last four games with a total of seven power-play goals scored in that span (7/18). The late heroics of Gust gave the IceHogs the victory as they end 2023 by taking three of a possible four points against the second-best team in the Central Division. Tonight was the first of five games that finished in regulation between Rockford and Milwaukee.

In the first period, Milwaukee recorded back-to-back penalties on an interference and high-stick call to give Rockford a 5-on-3 advantage. The Hogs set themselves up on the left faceoff circle, where Anders Bjork tipped the puck to David Gust. As the pass traveled to Gust, an Admirals defensemen attempted to pick-pocket Gust but instead tipped the puck to Brett Seney who was positioned in the slot and took a quick shot at the net for a power-play goal (5:20).

Mitchell Weeks impressed early in his first start of the season with the IceHogs stopping a flurry of shots from the Ads near the end of the period and finished with five saves in the first 20 minutes of regulation.

In the second frame, the Admirals scored in the first two minutes of play. Kevin Wall played the puck behind the Hogs' net and made his way to the left side of the net sending a pass across the crease to Anthony Angello's stick on the right side of the net to tie the game (1:44).

Rockford responded with its second goal of the night to take a 2-1 lead. Mike Hardman handled the puck behind Milwaukee's net and sent a pass to Ethan Del Mastro above the right faceoff circle. Del Mastro fired a shot to the net and scored the go-ahead goal (11:46).

Milwaukee continued to fight back and tied the game once more in the second period with a goal by Marc Del Gaizo (15:35)

With just under four minutes in the second period, Denis Guianov recorded a slashing penalty giving Rockford another power-play opportunity. With the final seconds of the power play ticking away, Wyatt Kaiser sent a shot towards the net and the puck tipped off of Ryder Rolston, then Mike Hardman's stick and into the net for a power-play goal and the 3-2 lead (18:34).

With just over five minutes left in the third period the Admirals tied the game again off the stick of Denis Gurianov (14:40).

The IceHogs had other plans this New Year's Eve as they quickly responded with their third go-ahead goal of the night. Seney sent a lead pass to Gust through center ice giving him a breakaway opportunity. Gust sent a shot over the glove of Gustavs David Grigals for his ninth goal of the season and the game winning goal (14:58).

Mitchell Weeks started in net for the first time this season with Rockford and finished his night with 22 saves, an assist and his first victory of the season. With his assist on Gust's game winning goal, all three Rockford netminders have recorded an assist on the year.

The Hogs travel to Texas on Friday, Jan. 5th to kick off 2024 and a two game weekend series. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

