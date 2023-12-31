Reign Sign Forward Nathan Burke to PTO
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the signing of forward Nathan Burke to a professional tryout contract Sunday.
Burke, 25, has appeared in 27 games for the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season, posting 19 points on 10 goals and nine assists. During the preseason he was part of the LA Kings roster for the 2023 Rookie Faceoff in Las Vegas.
The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is currently in his rookie season after completing his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University last season. He then turned pro and suited up in 10 games for the AHL's San Jose Barracuda where he posted five points in 10 games on three goals and two assists, as well as four games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he added two assists.
Burke had 29 points as a senior in the NCAA last season on 17 goals and 12 assists in 36 games. He also spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2018-21.
Ontario will complete the 2023 portion of its schedule on Sunday with a 5 p.m. game at Toyota Arena against the Henderson Silver Knights.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2023
- Reign Sign Forward Nathan Burke to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Morning Skate Report: December 31, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Askarov Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Reassign Ethan Ritchie to Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Admirals' Zach L'Heureux Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Rangers Assign Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Ring in the New Year with Tilt vs. Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Recall Howarth, Dach in Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Downed by Roadrunners, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Trent Cull Named 2024 All-Star Coach - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Fall, 7-1, to Reign in First Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 7-1 - Ontario Reign
- Season-High Crowd Sees Season-High 5th-Straight Roadrunners' Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Clawed by Condors, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Sign Forward Nathan Burke to PTO
- Reign Down Silver Knights, 7-1
- Reign Suffer Ovetime Loss To Gulls
- Canucks Blank Reign, 6-0
- Reign Downed by Canucks