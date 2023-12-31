Reign Sign Forward Nathan Burke to PTO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the signing of forward Nathan Burke to a professional tryout contract Sunday.

Burke, 25, has appeared in 27 games for the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season, posting 19 points on 10 goals and nine assists. During the preseason he was part of the LA Kings roster for the 2023 Rookie Faceoff in Las Vegas.

The Scottsdale, Ariz. native is currently in his rookie season after completing his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University last season. He then turned pro and suited up in 10 games for the AHL's San Jose Barracuda where he posted five points in 10 games on three goals and two assists, as well as four games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he added two assists.

Burke had 29 points as a senior in the NCAA last season on 17 goals and 12 assists in 36 games. He also spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2018-21.

Ontario will complete the 2023 portion of its schedule on Sunday with a 5 p.m. game at Toyota Arena against the Henderson Silver Knights.

