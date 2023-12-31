Providence Bruins Reassign Ethan Ritchie to Maine Mariners
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 31, that the Providence Bruins have reassigned defenseman Ethan Ritchie to the Maine Mariners.
Ritchie, 21, appeared in three games with the Providence Bruins, scoring his first career AHL goal in an 8-2 win at Springfield on December 30. The 6-foot, 204-pound defenseman skated in 21 games with the Mariners this season, recording one goal and one assist.
The Oakville, Ontario, native signed his first professional contract, a one-year, two-way deal last July.
