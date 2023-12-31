Providence Bruins Reassign Ethan Ritchie to Maine Mariners

December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 31, that the Providence Bruins have reassigned defenseman Ethan Ritchie to the Maine Mariners.

Ritchie, 21, appeared in three games with the Providence Bruins, scoring his first career AHL goal in an 8-2 win at Springfield on December 30. The 6-foot, 204-pound defenseman skated in 21 games with the Mariners this season, recording one goal and one assist.

The Oakville, Ontario, native signed his first professional contract, a one-year, two-way deal last July.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.