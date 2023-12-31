Stars Score Twice Late to Stun Moose for Series Sweep

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored twice in the final two minutes to win 3-2 against the Manitoba Moose on Sunday afternoon, which completed a two-game series sweep at Canada Life Centre.

The opening period of Sunday's finale saw both sides trade power-play goals to carry a 1-1 tie into the first intermission. The Stars grabbed the game's first lead when Kyle McDonald buried a one-timer from Curtis McKenzie past Oskari Salminen at 16:12 to score his AHL rookie-leading sixth power-play marker of the season. However, Brad Lambert quickly answered for Manitoba at 17:27 by beating Remi Poirier to score on a Moose man advantage.

After a scoreless second period, the third period saw Ashton Sautner fire a shot through traffic to score his fifth goal of the season and fourth against the Stars, which gave the Moose a 2-1 lead with 8:17 left on the clock. Then with 1:42 left to play in regulation, Logan Stankoven scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season on a power play to tie the game 2-2. Alex Petrovic completed the comeback 37 seconds after Stankoven evened the score, burying his third goal of the season with 1:05 remaining to lift the Stars to a 3-2 victory and sweep of the two-game series in Manitoba.

In goal for the Stars, Poirier improved to 10-3-2 in the victory after making 26 saves on 28 shots. Manitoba's Salminen fell to 4-5-0 after allowing three goals on 30 shots.

The Stars head to Rosemont, Illinois, next for the final test of their current three-game road trip, where they will take on the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena.

