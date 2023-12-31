Monsters Come Up Short In 5-1 Loss To Griffins
December 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-1 on Sunday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 21-8-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Griffins struck first after a goal from Joel L'Esperance at 6:01 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Grand Rapids added three markers in the second period from Carter Mazur at 1:47 and Albert Johansson at 9:50 and 13:57 sending Cleveland to the final intermission behind 4-0. Zach Aston-Reese took advantage of an opportunity for the Griffins at 8:19 of the third frame, but Mikael Pyyhtia got the Monsters on the board after a power-play goal at 12:45 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Marcus Bjork bringing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 33 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Michael Hutchinson stopped 26 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to face the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, January 3, at 4:00 p.m. at Coca Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 1 - - 1 GR 1 3 1 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 1/2 3/3 8 min / 4 inf GR 38 0/3 1/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 33 5 4-4-1 GR Hutchinson W 26 1 7-7-1 Cleveland Record: 21-8-1-0, 1st North Division Grand Rapids Record: 12-13-3-1, 4th Central Division
