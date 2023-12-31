Morning Skate Report: December 31, 2023

ONTARIO, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights look to bounce back after Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Ontario Reign. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

BOUNCE BACK

After a frustrating loss to the Reign in the first half of the home-and-home, the Silver Knights will look to get right on the road.

"I hope we're excited to get a chance to somewhat redeem ourselves playing the same team," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Saturday's game. "It's a night where they were able to get some bounces early, get some pucks in. But we scored one goal. It's tough to win in this league when you score one goal...so just regroup and get ready."

"I didn't think in our d-zone, we were heavy or hard enough on the walls or in front of the net. So that's something we'll have to correct," he added. "But it's something I totally think is correctable, and we can get going...I think we should be worried about ourselves and about our game, getting it to the point where we can have success."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Defenseman Brandt Clarke notched three points (1G, 2A) against the Silver Knights in Saturday's game. It marked his ninth multi-point game and his second three-point night of the season. His 32 points now stand third among all AHL skaters, second among first-year players, and first among all AHL defensemen.

Goaltender Jacob Ingham played in his second game for the Reign this season on Saturday. He stopped 40 of 41 shots, bringing him to 1-0-0 for 2023-24. Ingham did not receive a decision in his previous game against the Abbotsford Canucks. He is averaging 1.30 goals against with a .964 save percentage.

Forward Charles Hudon tallied two points (1G, 1A) in Saturdays game. He now stands fourth in points on the Reign, with 22 (12G, 10A) in 25 games played. Hudon has four points in Ontario's last five games.

FURTHER NOTES

The Vegas Golden Knights will be facing off against the Seattle Kraken in the Winter Classic on Monday, January 1. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. PT.

